PM Modi’s Kokrajhar visit in Assam cancelled due to heavy rain

The scheduled visit of Narendra Modi to Kokrajhar on Friday, March 11, was cancelled due to heavy rain, officials said.



The prime minister had planned to travel to Kokrajhar before arriving in Guwahati as part of his two-day visit to Assam. However, adverse weather conditions forced the cancellation of the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today in the afternoon,



Officials said Modi will now virtually unveil development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore for Kokrajhar from Guwahati instead of attending the event in person.