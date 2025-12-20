PM Modi’s performance in Assam, Northeast ‘extremely poor’: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on December 20 launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam, alleging failure across key sectors including industrial development, employment generation, and public infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast.

Interacting with journalists during PM Modi’s visit to the state, Gogoi said the Prime Minister’s “report card” over the last ten years was extremely poor. He alleged that public sector undertakings in Assam had been systematically shut down under the BJP regime, leading to large-scale job losses. Referring to the proposed semiconductor project at Jagiroad, Gogoi said it was established only after the closure of a paper mill, adding that genuine industrial development would have meant running the existing mill and setting up new projects elsewhere.

The APCC president also highlighted the shutdown of the second unit of the Namrup fertiliser plant in 2020 and said the fourth unit should have been commissioned long ago. He claimed that although assurances were given as early as 2014, work on the fourth unit had begun only recently. Gogoi further alleged that tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation had been sold off and nearly 8,000 government schools closed during the BJP’s tenure.

Claiming that only a select few close to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were benefitting from government policies, Gogoi alleged that the BJP’s approach—from Dispur to Delhi—had been to shut down indigenous and public sector industries and hand over work to a particular corporate group, resulting in monopolies and stunted economic growth.

Commenting on recent political controversies involving singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of attempting to divert public attention by maligning the artist’s character. He alleged that supporters of Zubeen Garg had been arrested for seeking justice and that journalists were being intimidated for asking questions.

Gogoi also questioned the lack of investigation into certain individuals allegedly linked to the Assam Association in Singapore and raised concerns over government funding provided to organisations organising programmes abroad. He claimed that concerned departments, including the Culture Department and the Ministry of External Affairs, had remained silent on the issue.

Reacting to developments in Bangladesh, Gogoi condemned the killing of a Hindu youth and alleged that failures in India’s foreign policy had allowed anti-India forces to gain strength in neighbouring countries. He claimed that India’s influence in countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Maldives and Sri Lanka had declined significantly.

Looking ahead to the Assembly elections, Gogoi said the Congress was reconnecting with people through its outreach programme ‘Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress’ and promised to work towards building an “ideal Assam” with quality education, a healthy social environment, and drug- and liquor-free villages.

Raising concerns over flood and erosion, particularly in Majuli, Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to take the issue seriously. He demanded the publication of a white paper detailing Central funds released for flood and erosion control in Assam and comparative allocations to other states.

Meanwhile, the APCC has continued statewide protests against alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Demonstrations were held in Majuli and Jagiroad, among other places, under the slogan “Nal Ache, Jal Nai” (Pipes are there, but no water).