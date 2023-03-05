As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura for the swearing-in ceremonies of the newly elected Chief Ministers, the Additional District Magistrate of Kamrup Metro, Guwahati has issued a ban on drones and flying activities in the city on March 7 and 8.

As per party insiders from the BJP, the Prime Minister will first travel to Nagaland from Delhi on March 7 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP government, followed by a visit to Shillong to attend the Conrad Sangma-led NPP government ceremony. From Shillong, the Prime Minister is expected to land in Guwahati and head towards Tripura on March 8. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to accompany the Prime Minister to the oath-taking ceremonies in the northeastern states, as per sources. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

In the recent assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power in Tripura, with the help of ally NDPP in Nagaland, and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the NPP failed to secure a majority. Conrad Sangma will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term after winning from the Northern Angami-II seat. The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance retained power in Nagaland with 37 seats in the 60-member assembly.

The Election Commission has declared the results for all 60 seats in Tripura, with BJP-IPFT winning 33 seats and Congress winning just 3 seats. As a result, Manik Saha will continue as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term.

As PM Modi gears up for his visit to the Northeast, the ban on drones and flying activities in Guwahati highlights the security measures being put in place for the important event.