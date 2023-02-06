Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi India was able to overcome the challenge of Covid-19.

Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Tripura, Assam CM said that PM Modi's welfare-oriented schemes continue to benefit the economically-deprived sections of the society.

"In the COVID-19 time, PM Modi help to provide free rice to economically-deprived people of the country," said CM Sarma.

Further, the CM claimed that although the COVID-19 days are over, PM Modi's welfare-oriented schemes continue to benefit economically-deprived people.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the state employees of Tripura witnessed a massive growth in the Dearness Allowances of 20 per cent.

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Slamming the previous left government, Assam CM said, "Earlier state employees used to get Rs 5000 in which CPI(M) claimed Rs 500-700 donation," he added.

Earlier on February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in a ‘Kirtan’ programme in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan for world peace will be held at Krishna guru Sevashram.

PM Modi will address the devotees present there, the release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The month-long ‘kirtan’ began on January 6.

The ashram was established in Nasatra village in 1974 by Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar, the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.