PM to visit Assam on Feb 14, address BJP workers: Himanta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a day-long visit to Assam on February 14, during which he will inaugurate several development projects and address BJP party workers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 25.

This will be Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state in the last three months.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party programme in Guwahati, Sarma said the Prime Minister will first inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskarvarman Setu over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati. At the same venue, Modi will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Guwahati, and hand over 100 electric buses to the state, provided by the Centre.

Sarma clarified that there will be no public meeting at the inaugural programme.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will address a meeting of BJP party functionaries at Khanapara field in the city. “Three party functionaries from each of the 25,000 booths will attend the meeting,” the chief minister said.

Sarma added that there is a possibility of the Prime Minister visiting Dibrugarh as well, though the schedule has not yet been finalised. He said the detailed itinerary is expected to be confirmed within the next four to five days.