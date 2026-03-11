PM to visit Assam on March 13–14, launch projects and distribute land pattas to tea garden workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13 and 14 to inaugurate several development projects and distribute land rights certificates to members of the tea garden community, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said the Prime Minister will dedicate projects worth around Rs 10,000 crore to the nation during his visit.

Modi will begin his tour in Kokrajhar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects.

On March 13, the Prime Minister will also attend a programme in Guwahati and release an instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The highlight of the visit will be the distribution of land pattas to the tea garden community, which has been living in Assam for nearly 200 years but has largely remained without formal land ownership.

Sarma said the Prime Minister will hand over the first land rights certificate to a deserving tea garden worker, marking the launch of a state-wide programme to grant land ownership to tea garden families.

On March 14, Modi will visit Silchar, where he will lay the foundation stone of the Silchar–Shillong–Guwahati Express Highway, a project estimated to cost around Rs 22,000 crore.

He will also dedicate the Kopili Hydro Power Project, a 150 MW state government project, to the nation, the chief minister said.

The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar during the two-day visit, Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will visit Assam on March 15. He will inaugurate the Pragjyotishpur Medical College in Guwahati and attend the Yuva Sankalp Samavesh organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the state BJP unit, around one lakh youth party workers are expected to participate in the event to be held at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara.

The visits come as the BJP-led government in Assam prepares for the 2026 state assembly elections, where the party is aiming for a third consecutive term in office.



(Inputs from ANI)