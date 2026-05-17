PM wearing Bodo ‘Aronai’ in Netherlands reflects community’s rich heritage, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, May 17, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing the traditional Bodo scarf ‘Aronai’ during an official engagement in Netherlands was a reflection of the rich handloom heritage and cultural pride of Assam’s Bodo community.

In a post on X, Sarma said the Aronai symbolises the identity, pride and traditional craftsmanship of the Bodo people and expressed pride at seeing it represented on the global stage.

“Aronai reflects the pride and rich handloom heritage of Assam’s Bodo community. Proud to see Adarniya Narendra Modi ji carrying it with grace on the global stage in the Netherlands,” the Chief Minister said.

Modi was seen wearing the traditional Bodo scarf while addressing members of the Indian diaspora in The Hague during his two-day visit to the country as part of his four-nation Europe tour.

Sarma also thanked the Prime Minister for what he described as ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Referring to the Bodo Peace Accord signed in 2020, the Chief Minister said the agreement had strengthened the autonomous council in the region and played a significant role in bringing an end to decades of insurgency in Bodoland.