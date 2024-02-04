Prime Minister has said that the 'double engine' government of BJP will be spending more money on the Northeast in the next one year then what the previous Congress government spent for ten year before 2014.

Addressing the mega public rally in Guwahati today, PM Modi said that the previous government spent Rs 12 lakh crore on the infrastructure of the Northeast. He said that the BJP government in the Centre would be spending the same amount for the region in the next one year.

PM Modi also said that in the last ten years, the NDA government has increased welfare expenditure in Northeast by four times. In this regard, the Prime Minister also said that the Railway Budget has increased by 400 per cent and tourism has also increased manifold.

Further talking about development in the region, PM Modi also siad that after the NDA government came to office, Assam's medical colleges have gone upto 12 from the previous number of six which exited under the previous government. He further stated that with the upgradation of the health infrastructure, Assam has become the centre for cancer treatment in the Northeastern region.

Also speaking on the development streak, PM Modi said that they upgrading their aim of creating Lakhpati Didis across the country from 2 crore to 3 crore. He said that in the last one year, one crore Lakhpati Didis have been creating across the country, and this has prompted them to increase their aim for next year. He also pointed out that lakhs of women have benefitted from this scheme in Assam as well.