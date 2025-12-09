Assam clears PMAY-G backlog, 3.25 lakh families get home approvals in statewide drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a massive statewide distribution drive of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) approvals, announcing that 3,25,234 families across the state will receive approval letters, along with the release of the first installment for house construction.

Addressing a large gathering in Boko, the Chief Minister said the initiative marks a major milestone in Assam’s housing push. “Across Assam, more than 3 lakh beneficiaries will receive their approval letters today. The first installment of funds is also being released,” he announced.

Recalling the progress made since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on May 19, 2022, the Chief Minister said that was “the turning point” for the state’s rural housing programme. “It was after the Prime Minister’s visit that we first distributed 5 lakh homes statewide. Later in May, we handed over approval letters to 2 lakh more beneficiaries” he noted.

He added that Assam has now cleared the long-pending backlog under PMAY-G. “Through the house warming programme, we have completed all pending installments. We cleared the entire waiting list.” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the progress made in 2025, noting that on March 19 in Guwahati, the government distributed approval letters to lakhs of beneficiaries, further advancing the state’s rural housing expansion.

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s welfare initiatives, Sarma said, “Modiji has given homes supported farmers through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and expanded the Arunodoi scheme providing Rs. 1,000 every month to beneficiaries. These programmes are transforming lives across Assam.”

With the latest round of approvals, the state government aims to accelerate rural housing construction and ensure that every eligible family in Assam moves closer to owning a permanent home.