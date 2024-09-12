Assam minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that over 1.71 lakh beneficiaries in the state will receive their first instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) 2.0 during its nationwide launch later this week.

He claimed that the construction of houses under the scheme has been expedited in the state since the current government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge in 2021.

Addressing a press conference here Dass who is the state’s Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) minister said, “Since the current government took over in May 2021 and I was appointed the P&RD minister, 15,13,133 pucca houses under PMAY-G have been completed in the state..

“If we see the five-year period prior to 2021, about 4.20 lakh houses were completed,” he added.

The PMAY-G was launched in 2016 to provide housing to the 2.95 crore rural poor in India.

When asked about the reason for slower implementation previously even though it was BJP which has been in power both in the state and Centre, Dass maintained that it was due to “improved work culture and enthusiasm” in the department.

“The work culture of CM Sarma is very proactive. He is reviewing the scheme every 15 days with me. I have been visiting blocks, panchayats to supervise it. I am perhaps the only state minister to personally review implementation at the panchayat-level,” he claimed.