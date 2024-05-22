In a significant crackdown on wildlife poaching, a notorious poacher, identified as Harilal Choudhury, was arrested in Bokakhat within Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday night. The operation, a joint effort by Bokakhat police and the forest department in Kaziranga, led to the seizure of six live rounds of a 3.3 rifle from Choudhury's backyard in Kuruabahi village.

Choudhury, known for his involvement in poaching activities, has a history of being detained due to his connections with other poachers. The authorities acted on intelligence reports and successfully executed the operation to capture him, aiming to curb poaching activities in the region.

Sources indicate that Choudhury's arrest is expected to provide crucial information about the poaching network operating in and around Kaziranga National Park. The authorities continue to intensify their efforts to protect wildlife in the area.

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