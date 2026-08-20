Poacher arrested with two country-made guns inside Assam's Raimona National Park

A suspected poacher was arrested with two country-made guns inside Raimona National Park in Assam.

According to reports, a six-member group of suspected poachers had entered the national park on August 20. While the group was inside the park, they encountered patrolling forest personnel.

On spotting the forest staff, five members of the group managed to flee the spot. However, one suspected poacher was apprehended by the forest personnel.

Two handmade firearms were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspect.

Forest officials have initiated further investigation to identify and trace the other members of the group who escaped from the spot.