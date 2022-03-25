The number of one-horned rhinos in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has increased by five, bringing the total to 107, according to the DFO on Wednesday.

Jayshree Naiding, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Guwahati Wildlife Division said, “a total of 107 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of five rhinos over the last count of 102 conducted in 2018.”

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has 107 rhinos, including 30 males, 50 females, and 27 calves. On Wednesday, the wildlife sanctuary's two-day rhino population census came to an end.

"Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, with a notified area of 38.81 square kilometres, has the highest density of rhino population."

"There has been no poaching at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary since 2014," Naiding said.

According to the DFO of Guwahati Wildlife Division, the entire wildlife sanctuary was divided into nine blocks for counting the rhinos, with 11 enumerators and nine observers from various organisations deployed over two days and the assessment conducted using the block count method.

Previously, the recently completed rhino census at Assam's Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve counted 125 rhinos.