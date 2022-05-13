In view of the traffic conditions on the road, the Forest Department of Assam has declared a closure of elephant and jeep safari services at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary from May 16 for the tourist season 2021-2022.

This was stated in a notification issued on Wednesday by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Guwahati Wildlife Division.

The forest department had previously extended the 'jeep safari' service at Kaziranga National Park until the end of this month. In a change to its previous announcement, the national park's jeep safari has been extended until May 31 for the current tourist season 2021-22.

The change was made in the interest of public service, subject to road conditions and additional short notice to that effect.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is a large forest and natural preserve located in the district of Pobitora in western part on India India. The park is very close to Guwahati, one of the main tourism centres in this area, and is frequently visited by those who stay in the city. A small rhino farm is considered the sanctuary's main attraction, along with thrilling safari and elephant back riding entertainment.

It serves as a habitat and food source for the Indian rhinoceros, which has the second largest population in Assam.