POCSO accused shot in police encounter during escape bid in Assam's Chaygaon

A major development has emerged from Assam's Chaygaon, where a police encounter has left an accused in a minor sexual assault case injured.

According to reports, the accused, identified as 35-year-old Akkas Ali, sustained a bullet injury during a police operation conducted as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police sources stated that Akkas Ali allegedly attempted to escape while being taken for investigation-related procedures. During the escape attempt, he reportedly attacked police personnel and tried to flee from custody.

In response, police opened fire to prevent his escape. The accused suffered a gunshot injury to his left leg and was immediately taken into custody.

Akkas Ali has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment and remains under police supervision.

The accused was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault case involving a 10-year-old girl under the provisions of the POCSO Act. The case had drawn significant attention, and police were carrying out further investigations when the incident occurred.

Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings in the case will continue, while an inquiry into the encounter incident is also expected as per established procedures.

Further details are awaited from the police and district administration.