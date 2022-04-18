Five people are in critical condition and one has died after eating poisonous mushrooms in the 8 kilo region of Dima Hasao's Umrangso police station on Monday.

All of the victims had eaten toxic wild mushrooms at home in the previous week, mistaking them for edible ones. The effects of consuming the toxic mushrooms began the next day.

The fatalities, Prem Bahadur Chetri, 60, Radha Kurmi, 50, Soron Lama, 22, Sujita Tamang, 26, Dima Kurmi, 22, and Manik Kurmi, 68, were admitted to Umrangso Primary Health Center and were then referred to Haflong Civil Hospital for further treatment when their condition became severe.

Later one of the patient Manik Kurmi aged 68 died on the way to Haflong Civil Hospital.