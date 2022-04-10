On Saturday night, an encounter occurred in the Sapatgram area of Dhubri district. There was a massive exchange of gunfire between police and cattle smugglers, with one person killed on the spot.

Based on information by the sources, Nayahat police attempted to stop an IndiGo car in Bilasipara's Bherbheri area. While the police attempted to stop them, the cattle smugglers inside the vehicle started firing without fear.

In exchange, police officers must fire a few rounds of bullets while defending. One smuggler named Sanowar Ali from Bilasipara was shot and killed on the spot, leaving one injured Nasiruddin (30) of Tulshibil Harbanga, Gosaigoan, Kokrajhar, who was later taken to Dhubri Civil Hospital.

On the other hand, Cattle smuggler Saidul Ali (23) of Beltali, Bilasipara surrendered to police on the spot. Meanwhile, a veteran cattle smuggler from West Bengal flew away from the scene, taking advantage of the cover of darkness.

Bilasipara police are continuing their search for the most wanted cattle smuggler, who flew away from the scene and is wanted in West Bengal.