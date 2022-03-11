Assam Police said, Acting on a tip-off from Central age, about the movement and illegal/terror-related activities of veteran Maoist leader namely Kanchan Da, who is member of the Central committee cum ideologue and strategist of CPI-Maoist, being present in the general area near tri-junction of districts Cachar, Dima Hasao of Assam and Tamenglong district of Manipur, and keeping himself hidden there along with his associates.

On 6 March, in a bid to nab the banned activists, Addl DCP Crime Branch Guwahati, Sh. Normal Mahatta, APS along Insp. Sanjay Borgohain, Insp. Jyotirmoy Dutta of Crime Branch accompanied by Assam Police Commandos conducted a massive search operation splitting the search team into 05 (five) groups, in suspected hideouts in Thaligram, Nagadong, Patimara Tea Garden situated under Udarband PS of Cachar district.

On 6 March at about 5 pm while the team reached the 16 No line of Patimara Tea Garden they noticed an old man aged about 70 years was trying to hide from the approaching search team.

Instantly the search team was able to apprehend the person after chasing him and on questioning, he identified himself to be Kanchan Da. Another search team conducted a search in a suspected house from where the noted Kanchan Da had come out in an attempt to hide.

During the search, the team could able to apprehend another suspected person, who on questioning identified himself to be Akash Urang @ Rahul @ Kajal, a member of Assam state organizing committee of CPI-Maoist and a close associate of Kanchan Da.

Both the apprehended activists of Maoists were thoroughly interrogated on the spot. They confessed that they had concealed one Laptop containing some valuable information at a place near Kumbha.

The team rushed towards Kumbha on being led by the apprehended Maoists and recovered the Laptop from a roadside jungle, on being shown by them, and seized it.

There has been a lot of funds flowing from the Eastern Regional Bureau to further the activities in Assam and Arun Kr Bhattacharjee @ Jyotish @ Kabir @ Kanak @ Kanchan da, had been assigned the task to take command of Assam and North Eastern Region.

The arrested, Arun Kr Bhattacharjee was an ex-MCC Special Committee Member till 2004 and after that Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) till date.

He was found in possession of a cash amount of Rs 3, 60000 (Three lakhs sixty thousand) being the proceeds of terrorism and other incriminating articles

The CPI (Maoist) is an organization proscribed as per the first schedule of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

The motive of the organization in Assam and NE states is to create a red corridor in NE states, To set up a core committee in Assam. They want to arrange a party congress in Assam for analysing the activities and further plan of action.

They also want to arrange weapons for terror financing and increase the membership and impart training to the comrades for arms struggles.

And also to set up camps at various locations to coordinate with other similar organizations for unified action against the security forces as a part of a larger conspiracy to commit terrorist strikes as being done in other parts.

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