Police attacked by mob during family dispute in Assam's Hailakandi

A police driver was injured on November 9 when a mob attacked a security team that had gone to resolve a quarrel between two families in Assam’s Hailakandi district, officials said.

According to Hailakandi Senior Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha, the altercation broke out in Abdullahpur village over the plantation of betel nut trees. “Police were informed about the dispute, and a team went there to settle it. When they reached the village, some people threw stones at them,” Sinha told reporters.

During the attack, the front and rear windshields of the police vehicle were smashed. The driver sustained injuries and was taken for treatment, the officer said.

Additional police forces were later deployed to bring the situation under control. “We apprehended 10 culprits, and investigation is underway to trace others involved,” Sinha added.

Authorities confirmed that calm has since been restored in Abdullahpur and the situation remains under control.