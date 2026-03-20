Police complaint filed against National Award-winning film critic Utpal Datta in sexual harassment case

A police complaint was filed on March 18 against National Award-winning film critic Utpal Datta in an alleged sexual harassment case by a filmmaker, but no FIR has been registered even after 48 hours.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Panbazar Women Police Station said that the matter is currently under preliminary enquiry as per Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and that further action will be taken after completion of the enquiry period.

Section 173(3) of the BNSS provides for a preliminary enquiry of up to 14 days before registration of an FIR in certain categories of offences.

The OC added that the investigation is ongoing and that after the 14-day period, the findings will be reviewed by senior police officials before the next course of action is decided.

Sources said that Utpal Datta was questioned by police on March 20, nearly 48 hours after the complaint was filed.

The complainant has also approached the Assam State Commission for Women, which has asked the filmmaker to be present at its office on April 4.

There is also growing suspicion in some quarters that the case may be progressing slowly due to the accused’s alleged proximity to influential individuals, though no official confirmation has been made.