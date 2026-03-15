Police complaint to be filed against "MeToo" accused film critic Utpal Datta, says Assam Women’s Commission chief

Assam State Commission for Women Chairperson, Angoorlata Deka, has responded to the allegations of sexual misconduct made against National Award-winning film critic Utpal Datta.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Deka said that filmmaker Rosy Borah, who publicly accused Datta of making her uncomfortable at a private gathering earlier this year, had contacted the Commission the day her video went online. “She has spoken to us, and we are about to confirm whether the case will be formally registered tonight. If everything is in order, the case will be registered tomorrow,” Deka said.

The Chairperson further stated that the Commission is open to assisting other women who have faced similar experiences. “Any girl or woman who has encountered harassment or misconduct can approach us. We are always open for cooperation. Our helpline number is available for assistance at any time,” she added.

Rosy Borah had alleged that Datta, who currently serves as a Hon. Faculty at Assam Down Town University, behaved inappropriately toward her during a private gathering earlier this year, sparking public debate under the “Me Too” movement. Following Borah’s statement, other women have also come forward with accounts of alleged misconduct by Datta.