An official said, An Assam police constable supposedly shot dead his pregnant wife last night in Dibrugarh.

The constable has been recognized as Biki Chetia of Dibrugarh.

The occurrence took place at his quarter at the police campus close to the Sadar Police station at around 1:30 am last night.

Affirming the occurrence, Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said he shot dead his spouse Jayashri Chetia last night with his service pistol.

He also said, “He confessed the crime. He murdered his wife due to a family dispute. They have captured him and interrogation is underway to know the thought process of the crime."

They got married four years back.

They were staying in their quarter posterior of the Dibrugarh police station.

She was four-month pregnant, according to the source.

According to police, "He was drunk during the occurrence. His arm was seized.

He was locked in as a security of a member of foreigners’ tribunal."

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