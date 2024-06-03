In a series of operations targeting drug trafficking, police in Dibrugarh and Nagaon districts of Assam have made significant seizures and arrests.

Acting on a tip-off, Dibrugarh police arrested Gopi Das, a 54-year-old resident of Teporgaon. Upon searching his premises, authorities seized 416 grams of Cannabis, along with an electronic weighing machine and Rs. 32,900 in cash. Legal proceedings are currently underway against Das.

In a separate incident, a Nagaon Police team, led by OC Rupahihat PS, recovered a soapbox filled with suspected heroin, weighing approximately 10.98 grams. The accused has been apprehended, and further legal actions are being pursued.

Additionally, Assam Chief Minister took to social media platform X to commend the efforts of Karimganj Police in an anti-narcotics operation. The police confiscated 10,000 YABA tablets from the possession of an accused individual. The arrest has been made, and investigations are ongoing.