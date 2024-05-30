In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, police in Morigaon have again protested against cyber criminals.

In a recent raid led by Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya, four cybercriminals were arrested.

These criminals were involved in schemes where they used Axis Bank's credit cards to rob common people.

They would take loans and convince unsuspecting individuals to do the same. The detained cyber criminals are now in police custody.

Morigaon Police Crime Branch detained 14 individuals involved in illegal cyber activities across various locations in Assam, including Laharighat, Bhuragaon, Moirabari, and Guwahati on May 15.



Also Read: 200 cyber frauds arrested this year in Morigaon, Assam's Jamtara

The coordinated operation, initiated at 1 AM, unveiled a sophisticated network of cybercriminals impacting victims far beyond the state.

The investigation revealed that the criminals acquired PAN numbers through a deceptive website, "https://www.mastersindia.co/gst-number-search-by-name-and-pan/". Using these details, they fabricated fake Aadhar cards at local Aadhar Enrolment Centers by submitting counterfeit documents. The criminals exploited Chinese editing apps like PAN Creator, available on the Google Play Store, to create forged PAN cards, which were then used to generate fake Aadhar cards.

The cybercriminals opened online bank accounts using forged PAN and Aadhar cards and strategically applied for loans through various online platforms such as Kiwi, Piramal Housing and Finance, and L&T Finance. By submitting fake documents and mobile numbers, they secured loan sanctions from Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The illicitly obtained funds were then transferred to various accounts using UPI, with a portion used for online shopping and other digital transactions.

