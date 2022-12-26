Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali has been detained by police in the early morning of December 26, when he obstructed an eviction process taking place at encroached land of Kanara Satra, number 12 seat in Barpeta.

Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali reached to the spot where the state government was engaged in eviction.

Protesting against the eviction and flaunting play cards Ali said that the state government without prior survey and rehabilitation plan evicted many landless people from the area.

When Ali refused to listen to the repeated requests of the authorities to get away from the spot, police had to apply force to take him out of the area. Police then detained Ali at Barpeta police station.

“It is the responsibility of every government and authority to safeguard the rights of people. Before eviction, it is still unknown why the government didn’t conduct a proper survey? Why the people were not rehabilitated beforehand?” Ali said.

“The spot where you are sitting upon was encroached by one Esa Hawk and Sona Mia. They have encroached around 80 bighas of land,” The circle officer present at the spot said.

The circle officer further said that upon investigation it has been found that those claiming landless have land pattas under their name.

“Those were given notices to vacate and did willingly,” he said.

“As far as I know 25 households are landless are evicted from here,” Ali said.

Reiterating that he would not move from the spot without a proper written statement from the authorities that the evicted would get rehabilitated within a month, Ali said that the state government has not yet rehabilitated the 8 landless households that were evicted from Mandiya satra a year ago.

“Hitler once resorted to killing people and he met the same fate, shot himself! The governments acting against humanity will pay dividends. God is noticing everything,” Sherman Ali said.