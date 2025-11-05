Police duty-bound to file chargesheet within 90 days in murder or life imprisonment cases: Himanta on Zubeen death probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg is on course to file a chargesheet by early December.

Speaking to the media, Sarma clarified that there has been no new revelation in the case and that the investigation has been proceeding as per established legal procedure.

“People are under judicial custody. Everyone is being forwarded on a case of murder. So it is not a new revelation for me; this is the position from day one,” the Chief Minister said.

He explained that under law, the police are required to submit a chargesheet within 90 days of arrest in cases related to murder or offences carrying life imprisonment.



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“Our time is 90 days from the day of arrest, but to be on the safe side, we have taken 90 days from the date of the incident,” Sarma said, adding that the state government has internally decided to file the chargesheet by around December 8.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid mounting public interest in the high-profile case. Zubeen Garg’s death had sparked widespread grief and speculation across Assam, prompting the state government to form an SIT to ensure a thorough and transparent probe.

Sarma reiterated that the investigation is being conducted with full transparency and professionalism. “The police are duty-bound to complete the process within the stipulated time, and we are committed to following due process,” he said.