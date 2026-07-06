Police filed chargesheets in 54% of cases registered since 2016: Assam Assembly

Assam Police have filed chargesheets in just over half of the criminal cases registered in the state since 2016, the Assam Assembly was informed on Monday, July 6.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 9,68,938 cases of various categories had been registered across police stations in the state since 2016, when the BJP first came to power in Assam.

Of these, chargesheets have been filed in 5,20,782 cases, representing nearly 54 per cent of the total cases registered.

Replying to another question by Congress MLA Baby Begum, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 2,04,134 cases of crimes against women had been registered in the state during the last 10 years.

The data showed that the cases included 2,961 murders of women and 15,397 rape cases. Chargesheets have been filed in 1,33,675 of the crimes against women cases, Sarma informed the House.

In response to a separate query by Congress MLA Nurul Islam, the Chief Minister said that since he assumed office in 2021, a total of 3,78,483 FIRs have been registered across Assam, with chargesheets filed in 2,54,538 cases.

He further stated that 4,26,502 accused persons had been arrested in connection with these cases over the past five years, while 29,164 had been convicted under the law.