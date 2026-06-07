Police foil fake gold scam in Assam's Dhubri, three arrested with 2.15 kg of counterfeit gold

In a major crackdown on a counterfeit gold racket, Gauripur Police arrested three persons and seized 2.15 kg of suspected fake gold during a raid conducted in the Khudimari area of Assam's Dhubri district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the transportation of counterfeit gold from Lakhimpur to Dhubri, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station, Bibuthi Thapa, along with SI Bhargav Das and other personnel, carried out a search operation at a residence in Khudimari Part-II.

During the raid at the house of Johirul Islam, police recovered two pieces of suspected fake gold—one boat-shaped with a cross symbol and another half-boat-shaped piece together weighing approximately 2.15 kg. The team also seized a bottle of liquid acid and two pieces of soapnut (ritha), allegedly used to clean and alter the appearance of metals.

The seizure was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, and three individuals were apprehended from the spot. The accused have been identified as Mahar Uddin (30) of Bongalmara in Lakhimpur district, Faisal Hoque (45) of Phulkatari in Gauripur, and Johirul Islam (44) of Khudimari Part-II.

According to preliminary investigation, Johirul Islam had reportedly established contact with Mahar Uddin, suspected to be a supplier of counterfeit gold. The accused allegedly brought the fake gold to Khudimari and were planning to sell it as genuine gold to unsuspecting buyers at prices lower than market rates.

Police officials said the timely operation prevented several people from becoming victims of the alleged fraud. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the racket's interstate links.

Authorities are examining whether the accused were involved in similar fraudulent activities in other parts of Assam.