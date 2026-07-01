Police officer among injured as vehicle rams crowd at accident site in Assam's Cachar

Two consecutive road accidents in Lakhipur area of Assam’s Cachar district left at least five people injured, including a police officer, triggering concern among local residents after a second vehicle allegedly struck police personnel and bystanders during an ongoing accident investigation.

According to police and local sources, the first incident took place near Shibtila along the Silchar–Imphal National Highway.

A Pulsar Dominar motorcycle bearing registration number AS 11 VO 0401 was reportedly travelling at high speed from Silchar when it collided with a pedestrian, identified as Abdul Halim, who was walking along the roadside.

Abdul Halim sustained serious injuries in the collision, while the rider of the motorcycle, identified as Akash Singh, suffered minor injuries. Local residents immediately rescued both individuals and shifted them to Emmanuel Ruel Hospital for treatment. As Abdul Halim’s condition worsened, he was later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care.

Following information about the accident, personnel from Lakhipur Police Station reached the location and initiated preliminary investigation and traffic management measures.

During the course of the investigation, a second accident occurred when a black Thar vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FT 3987, reportedly travelling at high speed from the Silchar side, allegedly rammed into people present at the scene.

Among those injured were Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar Chauhan of Lakhipur Police Station and two pedestrians, identified as Enam Uddin and Abdul Kasem. Police said the vehicle allegedly struck the group before attempting to flee from the location.

All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources indicated that the conditions of Enam Uddin and Abdul Kasem remain critical.

Local residents subsequently pursued and intercepted the Thar vehicle and handed over its driver, identified as Suraj Sinha, a resident of Manipur, to the police.

The consecutive incidents led to heightened concern in the area and temporarily disrupted movement along the highway stretch. Lakhipur Police Station has registered the matter and initiated an investigation into both incidents.