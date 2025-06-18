A police personnel was found dead within the premises of Mererchar Police Station in Bongaigaon district early Wednesday morning.





The deceased officer has been identified as Budheshwar Roy, who was on active duty at the station. The incident came to light when local residents discovered his body hanging inside the police station compound.





While the precise circumstances leading to the alleged suicide remain unclear, preliminary reports suggest that Roy may have taken his own life in the early hours of the day.





Senior police officials have reached the site, and a formal investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death and to rule out any foul play. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted soon.