The gorgeous work of an infamous Police officer. In the middle of news about drugs, encounters, and other negative stuff, there is some good news.

About 20 students without parents or guardians studying in Rangia Higher Secondary School were offered a helping hand by a police officer in Rangiya. He provided 20th school bags to the students to help them study.

His name is Samarjyoti Deka, town Sub-inspector of Rangiya police station. The principal of the school has appreciated his great work.

The police officer, who loves helping the poor, has handed over many people in Rangiya living under the flyover by buying new clothes with his money even during Bihu.

"We have promoted this police officer who hates publicity because his great work is ideal for 10 others", said the Principal of Rangia Higher Secondary School.