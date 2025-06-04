Tensions flared at Balajan police station late last night as angry locals gathered to protest what they allege is a disturbing nexus between law enforcement and criminal elements.

The protest was sparked by the alleged illegal detention of an innocent youth, reportedly abducted in the dead of night from his home by Balajan police officer SI (P) Ridip Ray, allegedly under the influence of a local broker.

A complaint has been lodged at the Golokganj police station against SI (P) Ridip Ray and broker Azizur Rahman alias Ajju, accusing them of harassment, extortion, and misuse of police authority. Demands are mounting for the immediate arrest of Ajju and strict action against the officer involved.

According to eyewitnesses and the victim’s family, broker Ajju entered the home of Mojibur Rahman in Batuatuli village, demanding ₹1 lakh from a young man with no prior charges. When the demand went unmet, SI Ridip Ray allegedly joined forces with Ajju, detaining Mojibur Rahman and his brother Azibar Rahman without due process and transporting them to the police station — a move locals call abduction under the guise of law.



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Critically, the police reportedly crossed jurisdictional boundaries by operating in the Golokganj police station area without filing any case or legal notice, raising serious questions about procedural violations.

Outraged villagers stormed Balajan police station, demanding accountability and questioning the alleged “goonda raj” in uniform. “Are these police or goons?” asked one resident, echoing the sentiment of many in the crowd.

Locals claim broker Ajju has long terrorised the region with impunity, allegedly protected by his proximity to law enforcement. Community members are now calling on the Dhubri Superintendent of Police to take swift and impartial action.

As the FIR gains attention, pressure is building on district authorities to act. Civil society groups and human rights activists have also begun tracking the case, warning that failure to address police-criminal collusion could undermine public trust in law enforcement.