A 25-year-old Assam Police personnel was found dead at the Nazira District Sports Association playground in Nazira town of Assam's Sivasagar district, with preliminary findings suggesting a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Nipon Medhi, who was attached to the 25 Assam Police Battalion (ONGC). He was posted in the ONGC residential area in Nazira and originally hailed from Baksa district.

According to preliminary information, Medhi allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon. A service firearm, identified as a turbine gun, and a mobile phone were recovered from beside his body.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.