Police probe origin of bomb threat emails sent to Guwahati schools

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of bomb threat emails sent to two schools in Guwahati, a senior officer said on January 24, adding that the threats were later found to be hoaxes.

The threat emails were received on Friday by Delhi Public School, Ahomgaon, and Sanskriti – The Gurukul, amid Saraswati Puja celebrations. Following the alerts, bomb disposal squads were rushed to the school premises, but no explosives were found during the searches, police said.

“We are investigating the source of the emails and examining all possible angles,” the officer said.

He added that police are also checking whether similar threat emails were sent to other schools. “As it was Saraswati Puja yesterday and many schools are closed for the weekend, official email accounts may not have been checked. We are monitoring if any other institution received such messages,” he said.

Police officials said that while the threats turned out to be hoaxes, they are not taking the matter lightly.

“We are not leaving anything to chance, and a thorough investigation is underway,” the officer added.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.