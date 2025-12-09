Police-protester clash in Assam's Jagiroad leaves several injured amid demand for 6th schedule status

Several people, including a police sub-inspector, were injured on December 8 when police resorted to lathicharge during a protest over the demand to include Tiwa Autonomous Council areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The protest, organised by the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), saw hundreds of demonstrators blocking a stretch of National Highway-27 in Jagiroad for hours, pressing for a series of long-standing demands.

ATSU general secretary Tarun Madar criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam, alleging negligence toward resolving community issues. He warned that if the demands were not addressed promptly, agitation would intensify from January.

Among the key points raised by protesters were inclusion of Tiwa council areas under Sixth Schedule provisions, eviction of illegal encroachers from tribal belts and blocks, job opportunities for educated Tiwa youths in the upcoming Tata semiconductor plant, holding a special TET examination to recruit Tiwa language teachers, and recognising the community as ‘Tiwa’ instead of ‘Lalung’ in the Constitution’s tribal list.

Police officials said the demonstration caused severe traffic disruption as the highway is the only major route connecting Upper Assam with Guwahati. After repeated requests to clear the road, tensions rose between police and protestors, leading to a scuffle. To disperse the crowd, police used batons, resulting in injuries to both sides.

A senior officer confirmed that a sub-inspector was hurt while attempting to manage the situation, and several protesters also sustained minor injuries. All injured persons were given medical attention, and authorities stated that the situation was brought under control shortly after.