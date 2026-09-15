Police raid alleged drug dealer’s house in Assam's Golakganj, two suspected peddlers detained

Assam Police carried out an anti-drug operation at Sonakhuli in Golakganj, targeting the premises of an alleged drug dealer identified as Majnu Sheikh.

Acting on suspected inputs regarding the illegal drug trade, police conducted a raid at Sheikh’s residence in Sonakhuli. During the operation, two persons allegedly involved in the transportation and distribution of drugs were detained.

The detained individuals have been identified as Mizanur Rahman of Sonakhuli and Majnu Haque of Kherbari. Police also reportedly recovered drugs during the operation.

The raid forms part of the continuing crackdown by Assam Police against the illegal narcotics trade, with enforcement agencies stepping up operations against suspected drug networks and their local supply channels.

Police are expected to ascertain the source of the seized substances and establish whether the two detained persons have links with a wider drug trafficking network. Further details, including the exact quantity and type of narcotics recovered, are awaited.

A case is likely to be registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, depending on the nature of the substances seized. Further investigation is underway.