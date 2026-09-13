Police raid Gumra Market in Assam's Katigorah, youth detained with narcotic tablets
Police detained Joyarul Islam during a late-night raid at Gumarah Market in Katigorah after recovering suspected narcotic tablets. The case adds to a run of drug seizures in Assam as investigators probe the source and possible wider links.
- The late-night operation focused on suspected narcotic movement in Katigorah
- Detained youth Joyarul Islam was allegedly carrying a substantial quantity of tablets
- Police are tracing the source and possible supply chain connections
Police conducted a late-night operation at Gumarah Market in Katigorah, leading to the detention of a youth allegedly found in possession of a substantial quantity of narcotic tablets.
The detained youth has been identified as Joyarul Islam. Police reportedly recovered the suspected narcotic tablets during the operation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the tablets and determine whether the detained person has links to a wider drug network.
The latest operation comes amid a series of back-to-back drug-related seizures and arrests by Assam Police in different parts of the state in recent times. Law enforcement agencies have intensified operations against the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances, with several cases being busted and suspects detained or arrested during raids and intelligence-based operations.
The repeated seizures have highlighted the continued challenge posed by drug trafficking in Assam, particularly through networks involved in the movement of narcotic substances across different districts.
Police are continuing their investigation into the Katigorah case, including the source of the tablets and possible connections with other persons involved in the illegal drug trade.
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