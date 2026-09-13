Police raid Gumra Market in Assam's Katigorah, youth detained with narcotic tablets

Police conducted a late-night operation at Gumarah Market in Katigorah, leading to the detention of a youth allegedly found in possession of a substantial quantity of narcotic tablets.

The detained youth has been identified as Joyarul Islam. Police reportedly recovered the suspected narcotic tablets during the operation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the tablets and determine whether the detained person has links to a wider drug network.

The latest operation comes amid a series of back-to-back drug-related seizures and arrests by Assam Police in different parts of the state in recent times. Law enforcement agencies have intensified operations against the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances, with several cases being busted and suspects detained or arrested during raids and intelligence-based operations.

The repeated seizures have highlighted the continued challenge posed by drug trafficking in Assam, particularly through networks involved in the movement of narcotic substances across different districts.

Police are continuing their investigation into the Katigorah case, including the source of the tablets and possible connections with other persons involved in the illegal drug trade.