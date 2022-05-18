At Katabari in Guwahati, police nabbed a narcotics dealer and recovered large quantities of heroin on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a special squad from the Gorchuk police station of the West Guwahati police district (WGPD), which seized 49.76 grammes of heroin stuffed inside four soap cases.

One of the suspects in the case was also arrested on accusations of drug trafficking. He was recognised as Pappu Giri, a 30-year-old Bihar native from Sitamari.

Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, “The WGPD Spl Squad arrested one Pappu Giri (30) of Sitamari, Bihar & recovered 4 soap cases filled with a total of 49.76 gms of Heroin from his possession at Katabari under Gorchuk PS yesterday. Legal action has been initiated.”

On May 14, Guwahati Police, commanded by JCP Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak, recovered a large shipment of drugs from a truck near Jorabat.