In yet another remarkable crackdown on drugs trafficking, Sonitpur police on February 21 seized 575 kgs of suspected Cannabis near Assam-Arunachal border.



The seized consignment has been estimated to be worth crores in the international market.



Lauding the efforts of the police team, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, "In a remarkable breakthrough in our sustained drive against drugs,

@SonitpurPolice has seized 575 kgs of suspected ganja (Cannabis) from a pick-up vehicle at Bhalukpong checking point under Chariduar PS, near Assam-Arunachal border. Well done @assampolice"

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The drugs were seized from a pick-up vehicle at Bhalukpong checking point under Chariduar police station, during a late night checking.



One person has been arrested in this regard and an investigation initiated to find linkages to the seizure.



Earlier, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh and arrested one person along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, according to a statement released by Assam Rifles on February 19.

Acting on a tip-off, the team set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, they found heroin concealed in small pouches and arrested the driver.



The successful operation serves as a major blow to the drug trade in the region, as authorities continue to work towards eradicating the illegal activity and keeping the citizens safe.



As investigations continue, the team remains vigilant and committed to their mission to prevent the illegal drug trade from entering the country.



Also read : Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seize heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh, one arrested