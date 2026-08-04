Police seize cattle-laden vehicle, arrest three in Assam's Bongaigaon

Police seized a vehicle transporting 10 cattle and arrested three persons during an operation against alleged cattle smuggling in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the North Bongaigaon Outpost at Chaprakata. According to police, the cattle were being transported from Bengtol in Chirang district to Nangla in Barpeta district when the vehicle was intercepted.

The seized vehicle bears registration number AS 01 RC 4900. Following the operation, the rescued cattle were sent to a gaushala for safekeeping.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rashidul Islam, Mintu Ali and Liaqat Zaman.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain whether more people were involved in the alleged cattle smuggling network.