Assam: The police in Guwahati have seized drugs worth roughly Rs 100 crores.

Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday morning tweeted.

The recovered items include 4.6 lakh YABA tablets, 12 kilograms of Metamphetamine, and 1.5 kilograms of heroin.

Assam CM tweeted, "Two people have to been captured by the Guwahati police in association with the seizure.

Assam CM tweeted, “In a major op driven by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Metamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two denounced apprehended."