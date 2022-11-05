Firuz Doley, officer-in-charge of Marikolong police station in Nagaon, Assam has been sent to reserved close following allegations of corruption raised against the officer for a very long time.

The office is also accused of having links with the cow mafia and the drug mafia.

The reserve close on Firuz Doley and three other police officers has been mandated on the directions of Nagaon Superintendent of Police.

A senior officer of Nagaon police is also suspected to be involved in corruption along with Firuz Doley.

In the past, many allegations have been made against the Nagaon police, for failing miserably in controlling drugs smuggling in the area.

It needs mention here that an Officer-in-Charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station in Assam’s Bajali district was sent to reserved closed on October 17.

The OC identified as Hrishikesh Das, was sent to reserved closed with immediate effect and punishment meted out following the death of a CRPF jawan under mysterious circumstances.

As per sources, the family of the jawan had filed a complaint with the police station alleging that he committed suicide for love-related issues.

Following the complaint, OC Das detained Mridul Dutta, a home instructor, in connection with the crime on the basis of a possible love interest.

In a complaint against OC, Mridul Dutta claims that OC beat him at the police station.

Following Mridul's accusations, the OC escorted him to the Pathsala Government Health Center at 12:35 for a medical checkup; the physicians found no signs of injury.

Hrishikesh Das was charged with attacking him at the police station after injuries were discovered on his body.

The OC was conducting an investigation to resolve the jawan's death's mystery.

The jawan's wife, Nivedita Kalita, was detained in connection with the death and her phone was taken during the investigation.