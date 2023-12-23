In the political landscape of Northeast India, 2023 has been a year marked by both triumphs and challenges for its leaders. The BJP's footprint in the region has grown considerably, with the party either in power on its own or as part of a coalition in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura, barring Mizoram and Sikkim, which are governed by regional parties. This growth can be attributed to strategic alliances and the central government's focus on the development of the Northeast, including the PM-DevINE Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 with 100 per cent Central funding.

However, the year also saw its share of "zeroes," with ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei people and the Kuki-Zo tribal community leading to tragic loss of life. The conflict, which erupted on May 3, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 175 people by September 15, according to government figures. This violence underscores the complex socio-cultural dynamics and political challenges that persist in the region.

Moreover, territorial conflicts within states such as Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Assam, based on historical border disputes and ethnic differences, continue to be major problems. These issues, along with poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and governance deficits, have contributed to insurgencies and unrest, posing significant hurdles for political leaders in the region.



Political leaders of northeast who were heroes in the year 2023



Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's governance in the year 2023 was characterized by bold moves, such as the renaming of 1,281 state-run madrasas to ME (middle english) schools, reflecting his vision for an inclusive education system and his belief that religious education should be separate from the formal schooling system. This decision followed his earlier statements about the need for doctors and engineers over madrasas in what he referred to as "new India."

His administration also faced criticism for a rise in extrajudicial killings, which Sarma openly supported, stating that police were permitted by law to shoot alleged criminals at the legs. Moreover, several Islamic madrasas were demolished under his government, citing their alleged association with terrorist groups.

On the international stage, Sarma made headlines with his response to former U.S. President Obama's comments about Muslims in India. He controversially remarked that there were many "Hussain Obamas" in India, indicating a focus on internal issues.

Despite these controversies, Sarma's contributions to public service were recognized internationally. In September 2023, the Singapore government honored him with the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship, acknowledging his distinguished contribution to public service.

Throughout the year, Sarma's actions and policies underscored his commitment to reshaping Assam's future, aiming to foster development and secular education while confronting challenges related to cultural identity and national security.

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

In 2023, Conrad Sangma led his party to victory, securing his position as the Chief Minister for a second term. His leadership was marked by the formation of a coalition government after the election, demonstrating his ability to navigate the complexities of regional politics and form alliances.

The NPP, under his guidance, collaborated with other regional parties, including the United Democratic Party, People's Democratic Front, Hill State People's Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and an independent member, bringing the coalition's strength to 34 members in the legislative assembly.

Apart from his political endeavors, Conrad Sangma is known for his social work through the PA Sangma Foundation, which focuses on education and environmental betterment, and runs four colleges in rural Meghalaya. He also serves as President of the Meghalaya Cricket Association and Sports Academy.

Conrad Sangma's tenure as Chief Minister in 2023 was marked by successful coalition-building, effective governance, and a blend of traditional politics with modern sensibilities, making him a political hero in Meghalaya.

Dr Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha's ascent within the BJP was swift; he became the President of the party's Tripura unit in 2020. His reputation as a 'Mr. Clean' figure contributed to his rise, and he was seen as a refreshing change from the previous leadership. In 2022, he contested his first election from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency and won, marking the beginning of his legislative career.

The year 2023 was particularly eventful for Dr. Saha. Following the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb, Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15, 2022. He assumed office amidst some controversy within the BJP, but he quickly set out to gain the trust of the people. Under his leadership, the state government focused on delivering benefits from various flagship programs, improving law and order, and addressing crime rates, which he claimed had decreased significantly.

During the Tripura Assembly elections held in February 2023, Dr. Saha secured his position as the Chief Minister for a second term by winning his seat from the Town Bardowali constituency on March 2, 2023. The election results declared on March 2nd also led to the formation of the 13th Tripura Assembly, with the BJP winning a simple majority and defeating its rivals. This victory solidified Dr. Saha's status as a political hero of the year, reflecting the confidence that the people of Tripura placed in his leadership.

Moreover, Dr. Saha's commitment to his roots as a medical professional remained evident when he performed surgery on a young boy in January 2023, an act that was widely praised and found inspiring by netizens. His dual role as a politician and a doctor showcased his dedication to serving the community in multiple capacities.

As the head of the state government, Dr. Saha continued to address issues such as employment generation and the socio-economic-linguistic development of the state's indigenous people. His approach to governance and his efforts to maintain a clean image have made him a respected leader in Tripura's political landscape.

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman

Leader of TIPRA Motha and Tripura Scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

Born into the royal family of Tripura, he is the current titular monarch, succeeding his father Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya Deb Barma Bahadur Maharaja, who was in office from May 17, 1947, until November 28, 2006. Pradyot's full name is Kirit Pradyot Manikya DebBarma Bahadur, and he has been an active voice for the rights of the Indigenous Tripuri people.

Pradyot's political journey includes his leadership of the Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), a party that he founded and which made an impressive debut in the 2023 Tripura assembly elections. The party, also known as Tipra Motha, contested 42 out of 60 seats and had previously won 18 of the 30 seats in the TTAADC elections, showcasing its growing influence in the region. The party's platform centered around the concept of 'Greater Tipraland,' advocating for a separate state for Tripura’s indigenous communities.

Despite his royal lineage, Pradyot's approach to politics was grounded in social welfare and development. He addressed concerns about the utilization of oil and gas resources in the Tiprasa areas, ensuring that the benefits reached the local communities. In a notable development, he announced a collaboration with the Advent Group, which committed Rs 25 lakh monthly for initiatives focused on tribal area development. This move underscored his commitment to the socio-economic upliftment of the indigenous population.

Moreover, Pradyot demonstrated a willingness to work across party lines, stating that Tipra Motha would ally with any party that works for the people. His leadership style was inclusive and aimed at fostering communal harmony and addressing local grievances, such as complaints about election violence and EVM malfunctions during the 2023 polls.

Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

After a robust electoral battle, the coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, paving the way for Neiphiu Rio to assume the role of Chief Minister. This marked his fourth term in office, having previously served from 2003 to 2008, 2008 to 2014, and then again since 2018. His tenure is a testament to his enduring influence and leadership within the region.

Under his administration, the state has seen various initiatives and policies aimed at fostering growth and prosperity. The coalition government, with Rio at the helm, focuses on various sectors, including education, where Temjen Imna Along serves as the Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, reflecting the administration's commitment to advancing the state's educational landscape.

Neiphiu Rio's political acumen and dedication to public service have solidified his status as a political hero in 2023, not just in Nagaland but also in the broader context of Indian politics.

Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland BJP leader Temjen Imna Along

In the political landscape of Nagaland, 2023 marked the year when Temjen Imna Along solidified his status as a prominent figure. Born in Mokokchung, this Indian politician has been an influential member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as the State President of the BJP in Nagaland from January 15, 2020, until September 25, 2023. His tenure was characterized by his active engagement with the public, particularly through social media, where he became known for his humor and efforts to promote the culture of Nagaland.

Along's political career includes a significant role as the Minister of Higher and Technical Education in the Fourth Neiphiu Rio ministry since 2018. He has also been a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from the Alongtaki constituency since March 2018. His educational portfolio extended to being the Minister of Tourism and Higher Education of Nagaland from March 8, 2018, to March 7, 2023.

The year 2023 saw Along's political star rise even further when he celebrated a victory in the Nagaland Elections, securing his seat from the Alongtaki assembly constituency. He won the election by a notable margin of 3,748 votes against the Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar, amassing a total of 9,274 votes which accounted for a vote share of 62.5 percent. This win contributed to the ruling alliance of BJP and NDPP bagging 19 seats as per the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission of India.

Temjen Imna Along's victory was not just a personal triumph but also a testament to his growing influence and popularity within the state's political sphere. His dynamic presence on social media and his recent electoral success have made him a political hero in Nagaland in the year 2023.

Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma

A former IPS officer, Lalduhoma has had an illustrious career, having served as the security in-charge for Prime Minister Indira Gandhi before resigning from the service in 1984 to join the Indian National Congress. He was elected to the Lok Sabha that same year, showcasing his early inclination towards public service and governance.

Lalduhoma's journey to becoming the Chief Minister of Mizoram is a tale of resilience and strategic political maneuvering. After being disqualified under the anti-defection law in 1988 for leaving the Congress, he briefly joined the Mizo National Front (MNF) before founding his own party, the Zoram Nationalist Party, and later forming the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). His efforts culminated in the ZPM winning 27 out of 40 seats in the 2023 Mizoram Assembly polls, leading to his appointment as the Chief Minister.

The ZPM's victory is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first time a party other than the MNF or the Indian National Congress has come into power since Mizoram's formation as a state in 1987. Lalduhoma's platform of zero tolerance for corruption resonated with voters, and his promise to focus on farmers and fiscal reforms addressed the immediate concerns of the state's finances.

Despite facing disqualification and having to re-contest his seat, Lalduhoma retained his Serchhip seat by a margin of 2,982 votes against the MNF candidate. His political strategy included adopting a middle path on ideological issues, contrasting with the MNF's hard stance on Mizo nationalism, and maintaining independence from national parties like the BJP and Congress despite speculation about potential alliances.

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

As the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu led the state with a vision for progress and cultural preservation. His administration passed three significant legislations: Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and others, marking a watershed moment for the region.

Khandu's commitment to social welfare was evident through initiatives like the Chief Minister Aarogya Arunachal Yojana, which provided healthcare to economically disadvantaged tribal communities, benefiting over a hundred thousand families. Infrastructure development was also a key focus, with a massive road construction plan worth Rs 40,000 crore, enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth.

His government's public outreach program, Sarkar Aapke Dwaar, brought services directly to citizens, streamlining access to various government programs. The Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan campaign further aimed to strengthen police-public partnerships and foster a secure environment for all.

Culturally, Khandu promoted the heritage of the Monpa tribe, endorsing musicians and preserving traditional songs. He showcased his musical side by singing at events and launched 'Popil tunes,' a digital platform to promote regional artists and culture.

In sports, Khandu's enthusiasm was unmatched. He served as the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and supported various sporting events, including mountain biking races, tug of war championships, and boxing tournaments. His support extended to athletes, assuring cash incentives to state Wushu players who missed the Asian Games.

Pema Khandu's leadership in 2023 was marked by a blend of cultural advocacy, infrastructural development, and community engagement, earning him the reputation of a political hero in Arunachal Pradesh.







Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi

A prominent figure in Indian politics, Gaurav Gogoi has made significant strides in his political career throughout 2023. Gaurav Gogoi took center stage in 2023 by leading the No Confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 8, 2023, he challenged the government with pointed questions regarding its silence on the violence in Manipur and the lack of action against the Chief Minister of Manipur. His assertive stance and demand for the Prime Minister to address Parliament on the issue underscored his role as a key opposition voice.

Furthermore, Gogoi's commitment to holding the government accountable was evident when he led the Opposition's protest in the Lok Sabha and faced suspension along with 33 other MPs. He criticized the mass suspension as an act of cowardice by the BJP and condemned the security breach in Parliament, directly attributing the lapse to the Union Home Minister's failure. Gogoi's insistence on transparency and accountability from the government, particularly concerning national security, positioned him as a defender of democratic processes and parliamentary scrutiny.

Gaurav Gogoi's political journey has been marked by his dedication to public service and his active engagement in legislative debates. His leadership during the tumultuous events of 2023 has solidified his reputation as a political hero who is not afraid to confront the ruling party and advocate for justice and transparency in governance.

Baryl Vanneihsangi

Baryl Vanneihsangi

In the year 2023, Mizoram witnessed a significant shift in its political landscape with the rise of Baryl Vanneihsangi, who became a symbol of youthful dynamism and gender equality in the state's governance. At just 32 years old, Vanneihsangi, a former radio jockey with a strong presence on social media, notably Instagram, where she boasts over 252,000 followers, made history by becoming the youngest woman to serve as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Mizoram.

Her victory in the Aizawl South-III constituency by a margin of 1,414 votes was not just a personal triumph but also a testament to the changing tides in Mizoram's politics. As a candidate of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Vanneihsangi played a pivotal role in the party's impressive performance in the assembly elections, where the ZPM secured a commanding majority by winning 27 out of the 40 seats available, thereby ending the reign of the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Her election is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time in Mizoram's history that more than one woman has been elected to the state assembly. This development sends an empowering message to women across the region, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions regardless of societal expectations or backgrounds.

Baryl Vanneihsangi's ascent to the legislative assembly is a beacon of hope for increased female representation in politics and serves as an inspiration for young people in Mizoram and beyond. Her impact on the political scene in 2023 has indeed been that of a hero, heralding a new era of inclusive and progressive governance.



Political leaders of northeast who turned out zero in 2023

Vincent Pala

Meghalaya Congress President Vincent Pala

Vincent Pala, the President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, faced significant challenges in 2023. Despite his efforts to lead the Congress party in Meghalaya, the political landscape proved difficult. The Congress party, which had been the single largest party in the 2018 elections with 21 MLAs, found itself without any sitting legislators after a mass exodus to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Pala, who is also a coal baron and one of the state's wealthiest politicians, contested the Assembly elections for the first time from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency. His entry into the fray came at a time when the Congress was aiming to regain its lost political footprint in the state. However, the departure of key members and the lack of MLAs presented a steep challenge for Pala, who had held the Shillong Lok Sabha seat since 2009 and served as a Union Minister of State.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Pala's appointment as the state Congress chief in 2021 was seen as a trigger for the defection of party members to TMC. This internal strife within the party, coupled with the subsequent loss of legislative representation, painted a picture of political failure for Vincent Pala in 2023. Despite this, he remained hopeful, viewing the setbacks as an opportunity to introduce new and young faces to the party and to start afresh.



Zoramthanga

Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Zoramthanga, the leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and former Chief Minister, faced a significant setback in 2023. The MNF, which had previously formed the state government three times and was an ally of the BJP at the Centre, experienced a dramatic reversal of fortunes. The regional party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), led by a former Indian Police Service officer, seized power from the MNF, marking a clear mandate for change as reflected in the assembly elections held on November 7, 2023.

The election results revealed a landslide victory for the ZPM, which won 27 out of the 40 seats in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. This outcome was a testament to the collective yearning for change among the electorate, who were evidently dissatisfied with the incumbent government's performance. Zoramthanga himself lost his Aizawl East I seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga by a margin of over 2100 votes, a defeat that underscored the anti-incumbency sentiment prevalent in the state.

The MNF's loss was attributed to several factors, including poor financial management, failure to control corruption, and unfulfilled promises to the people, particularly in terms of job creation for qualified youths. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state's economy and the subsequent dissatisfaction with the MNF government's handling of the crisis contributed to the party's downfall.

Despite being a founding member of the NDA and part of the BJP-led North East-Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the MNF had no alliance with the BJP in Mizoram. Following the election defeat, Zoramthanga submitted his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, acknowledging the anti-incumbency and the pandemic's onslaught as the main factors for his party's debacle.

The political narrative of 2023 in Mizoram is one of transformation, with the ZPM's victory signaling a clear desire for a new direction and leadership, leaving Zoramthanga and the MNF to reflect on their political failures and the reasons behind their rejection by the voters.

Manik Sarkar

Tripura CPIM leader Manik Sarkar

Manik Sarkar, the seasoned political figure from Tripura, has been rendered as a political failure in 2023. On the contrary, despite choosing not to contest in the Assembly elections for the first time in 25 years, Sarkar remains a significant influence in the state's politics. As a former four-time Chief Minister and a seven-term MLA, his decision to step back was driven by a desire to make way for younger leaders within the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), and focus on organizational and campaign-related activities.

Sarkar's strategic move to support a seat-sharing partnership between the Left and Congress to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indicates his adaptability to the changing political landscape. This collaboration, which he describes not as an alliance but a "seat-sharing partnership," is aimed at defeating the BJP and restoring democracy, secularism, and constitutional rights. Sarkar's role in this new political phase underscores his commitment to the collective fight against what he terms as the BJP's "one-party dictatorship."

Furthermore, the results of the Tripura Autonomous District Council (ADC) election in 2023 and the by-elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats, where the BJP secured victories, do not directly reflect on Sarkar's personal political success or failure. Instead, they highlight the competitive nature of Tripura's political environment

