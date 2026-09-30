Political setback for Congress in Silchar ward 18 as candidate Tapas Das declares BJP move

In a political development ahead of the Silchar Municipal Corporation elections, Tapas Das, the Congress candidate from Ward No. 18, has announced his decision to leave the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Making the announcement on September 30, Das cited the weakness of the Congress organisation in the ward and argued that being associated with the ruling party would help facilitate development in his area.

“The Congress organisation in the ward has become practically weak. There is little benefit in electing a Congress candidate when the government is run by the BJP. If we want to ensure development for the people, joining the BJP would be preferable,” Das said.

He further stated that the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the developmental initiatives of Minister Kaushik Rai had inspired him to make the decision. Das said these factors influenced his decision to align himself with the BJP.

His announcement has sparked fresh political discussions in Ward No. 18 ahead of the municipal elections. The potential impact of his move on the electoral contest and the political equations in the ward remains to be seen following his formal joining of the BJP.