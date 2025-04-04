In a rare display of camaraderie beyond political lines, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Assam BJP chief Dilip Saika were seen sharing tea and snacks in the national capital, Delhi.

Despite their contrasting political ideologies, the two leaders engaged in an informal conversation, highlighting how a plate of snacks can bridge even the sharpest of divides.

The meeting, which took place in the national capital, sparked curiosity in Assam’s political circles.

While both leaders remain on opposite sides of the political spectrum, their cordial exchange over tea break was a reminder that political rivalry does not always mean personal animosity.

With Assam gearing up for key elections, the interaction between the Congress heavyweight and the BJP state chief has drawn attention.

Whether this was a casual meeting or a discussion with political undertones remains unclear, but for now, it’s a moment where food triumphed over confrontation.



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The coffee table was shared by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, BJP MP Pradan Baruah and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa among others.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his remarks during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling the speech "shameful" and "deeply embarrassing for Assam."



The chief minister, during a press briefing on April 4, indirectly referred to Gogoi’s speech demanding that the Muslim community be allowed to offer namaz on roads, and said that it triggered numerous calls from people across the world, questioning the nature of discourse in the state.

"It is a matter of shame for me. People called from across the world asking what kind of people are representing us in the Sansad," Sarma said, further stating, "I apologise to the people of the country on behalf of the MP who spoke rubbish (anaap-shanaap) in Parliament."



CM Sarma firmly refuted the notion that such a demand had ever been made in Assam. "In Assam, Muslims have never demanded the right to offer namaz on the streets. We have good mosques and Eidgahs where prayers are offered peacefully, without any trouble," he said.