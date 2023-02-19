Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while responding to the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga controversy on the occasion of Shivratri said that there is no need to make any political issue on Shiva Baba as he resides in every corner of the country.

Responding to questions posted by reporters, CM Sarma said, “They made a political issue of Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga controversy, the very next day they faced trouble. I did not write the Shiv Puran. If I had written the Puran, then obviously talk about me. I suppose Shiv Sena lost their symbol because of this issue”.

“How can one do politics about God? Shiv Shankar resides everywhere”, added CM Sarma.

Asserting his claim that Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Guwahati is the real one, CM Sarma spoke to the media saying, “According to Shiv Puran, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga was placed here in Kamrup, Assam. Its presence in Dakini Hills is mentioned in greater length in the Shiv Puran. There is nothing to court controversy on this. It is part of Bharat’s Sanatani dharma”.

Earlier, a controversy erupted in Maharashtra after an advertisement of the Assam government claimed that 'Bhimashankar Temple' which is considered the sixth Jyotirlinga among the twelve Jyotirlingas, is in Assam.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, this advertisement was published by the Tourism Department of the Assam government in various newspapers on February 15.

The Assam government advertisement highlighted that Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Pamohi is only 18 km by road from Guwahati's Airport and is located at the foothills of the Dakini Hills in the state of Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister has appealed to the devotees to come in large numbers to the program organized on the occasion of Mahashivratri through the advertisement.



Also read : We are not shifting the Jyotirlinga from Maharashtra. Bhimashankar already exists in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma