Poll code breach: Complaint against CM Lalduhoma, adviser sent to Election Commission

A complaint alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his adviser Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah during the Dampa Assembly bypoll campaign will be referred to the Election Commission of India (ECI), officials confirmed on Sunday, November 2.

According to the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Ethel Rothangpuii, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has already received explanations from the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) following show-cause notices issued to both the Chief Minister and his adviser.

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) had earlier lodged a formal complaint with the CEO, accusing Lalduhoma of making promises regarding several development projects during the campaign period and alleging that Dr. Chinzah distributed free medicines to voters — actions that purportedly contravene the MCC guidelines in force for the by-election.

Rothangpuii stated that the matter will now be forwarded to the Election Commission for further examination and necessary action as per the election norms.

The bypoll for the Dampa Assembly constituency was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting MLA and is being closely watched as a key test of the ruling ZPM’s standing in the state.