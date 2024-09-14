In a crucial virtual meeting held today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and District Commissioners (DCs) to discuss the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0 and the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Stressing the importance of these welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister called for collective efforts to ensure their success across the state.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need to enhance awareness among potential beneficiaries of these schemes. He directed the DCs to conduct meetings in every Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) prior to the official launch of Orunodoi 3.0, scheduled for September 19, 2024, in Dispur.

A key decision made during the meeting was to utilize polling booths as operational units for Orunodoi 3.0, streamlining the distribution and management process.

Assam government seeks to ensure the seamless rollout of these critical welfare programs, ultimately enhancing food security and economic support for the state's vulnerable populations.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma pushes for smooth rollout of Orunodoi 3.0 and NFSA