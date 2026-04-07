Polling teams dispatched to remote booths in Assam’s Haflong ahead of voting

With polling in the Haflong Assembly constituency scheduled for April 9, election authorities in Dima Hasao district have dispatched polling personnel to remote locations to ensure timely and smooth conduct of voting.

Officials said that polling teams left on Tuesday, April 7 from the District Election Office carrying election materials for 23 polling stations situated in difficult and remote areas of the 113 No. Haflong Assembly constituency. The advance movement is aimed at overcoming logistical challenges posed by terrain and accessibility constraints.

Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Gayatri Devidas Hailinge said that the district has a total of 261 polling stations, with extensive arrangements made to ensure transparency and security during the voting process.

“CCTV cameras have been installed in polling stations, and additional surveillance has been arranged for sensitive locations,” she said. The administration has also put in place monitoring mechanisms to oversee polling through real-time CCTV coverage from the District Election Office.

Addressing infrastructure gaps, the official said that polling stations without electricity have been equipped with adequate battery backup to ensure uninterrupted recording of the voting process.

Authorities have identified 67 polling stations in the Haflong constituency as sensitive, where additional security personnel have been deployed. The measures are aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring a secure environment for voters.

To facilitate voter participation, a local holiday has been declared across the constituency on polling day. The administration has also reiterated that, in addition to voter identity cards, electors can use any of the 12 identity documents approved by the Election Commission—including Aadhaar card, PAN card, MGNREGA job card, Ayushman card, driving licence, and bank or post office passbooks—to cast their votes.

Officials further clarified that mobile phones will not be permitted inside polling stations.

The district administration said all preparations have been completed, with a focus on accessibility, security and adherence to electoral guidelines, as the constituency prepares to go to polls.