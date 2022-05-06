After 75 years of our Country's Independence where BJP Government at Union and State is Celebrating "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" unfortunately petty vendors of Margherita Town are putting their life in risk as they sit near railway track to sell their products where daily trains such as Intercity,Demo and other Express move from ledo to Tinsukia between Margherita town.

Arun Rastogi President of Bajrang Dal, Margherita Unit said that after 75 years of our Country's Independence no Government has able to built a Permanent market shed at Margherita town which is very unfortunate where regularly 1000 of petty traders and Hawkers by taking risk sell their products near railway track where any moment incident can occurred if train gets derailed.

Saheb Dayal Verma a small shopkeeper of Margherita said that Margherita Bazaar which falls under Ward Number 5 of Margherita Municipal Board no development work took place as two times Congress and two times BJP have ruled Margherita Municipal board.

At Margherita Bazaar there is no proper urine, poor drainage system, encroachment of roads by shopkeepers, poor parking facilities etc which several times we have written to Margherita Administration(Civil), Margherita Municipal board and Margherita MLA but all in vain as only during Election period shopkeepers and petty traders are remembered only said Saheb Dayal Verma.

Arun Rastogi said that sky rocketing of essential commodities has paralyzed the general people where price increased of grocery items, vegetables,Petroleum products,LPG Cylinder, Medicines, Constructions items and Clothes which general people are suffering since the formation of BJP led Government both at the Centre and State.